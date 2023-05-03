Man accused of killing neighbours arrested

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2023 - 05:31 GMT
Man accused of killing neighbors arrested
ALBAWABA  Man accused of killing five neighbours after they asked him to stop shooting by AR-15-style weapon near their Texas yard in southeast Texas early Saturday, he is now in custody after evading capture for days.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was captured without incident near Houston  (32 kilometers) from his home in the rural town of Cleveland, where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbours with an AR-style rifle on Friday night after some of them had asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard.

 

Sonia Guzman, 28, Diana Velasquez, 21, Obdulia Molina, 31, Jonathan Caceres, 18, and nine-year-old Daniel Enrique Lazo were found slain.

The search operation involved more than 250 law enforcement officers and other authorities also offered a $50,000 (€45,000) reward for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts.

“He took everything from us, and now we’re living a nightmare from which we’ll never wake up,” said Lucia Guzman, aunt of one of the victims.

“The arrest will never erase what he did to my family, but at least now we can hope for some justice.”

"He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry," Capers said at a press conference Tuesday evening, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters.

