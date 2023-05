ALBAWABA - Army units are stationed closer to the borders as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic places the country's army on combat alert amid clashes between the police and protestors in the Serbian-majority town of Zvecan in Kosovo.

Serbia orders army to Kosovo border after protest clashes https://t.co/qY4nzk1FXM pic.twitter.com/nU3nEAYJPb — Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2023

Clashes between police and protestors in Zvecan as protestors were trying to prevent the newly elected mayor from entering his office. these clashes led to injuring 5 police officers and sabotaging 4 police vehicles.