Serbian President Looks to Friends in The UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Vucic was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied him. The ceremony included a performance of the Serbian national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.

Very happy to see President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcoming President of Serbia 🇷🇸 , Aleksandar Vucic @avucic in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 today. Serbia is a strategic partner for the UAE. @SerbianGov pic.twitter.com/dBj6oGzFit — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) September 11, 2022

Welcoming the Serbian President were a group of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials, including H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court, Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and a number of senior officials.



Meanwhile, the Serbian President's entourage includes Branislav Nedimovic, Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management; Sinisa Mali, Serbia's Minister of Finance; Maja Popovic, Serbia's Minister of Justice; Nikola Selakovic, Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Senad Mahmutovic, State Secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management; Nenad Miloradovic, Serbian Assistant Minister of Defence for Water Resources; Tatjana Jovi?, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Serbian President, and a number of Serbian officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.