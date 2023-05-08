Serbia's education minister resigns over deadly shooting

ALBAWABA - Serbia's education minister Branko Ruzic quit office on Sunday following a deadly school shooting attack on May 3.

At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured after a teenage student opened fire on students last week.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: "I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia."

Serbia’s Education Minister @BrankoRuzicSPS resigns following two mass shootings that shook the country last week.



Shortly after the school shooting in Belgrade, Ružić was the first to misuse the tragic incident for political purposes & blame ‘Western values’ for what happened. https://t.co/PpO7ohDfAZ — Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) May 7, 2023

According to local media, Ruzic offered to resign on the same day of the tragic shooting verbally but submitted his official letter on Sunday.

At least eight students and a guard were killed and six children and a teacher were injured in the mass shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School around 8.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT).

#Serbia’s Education Minister resigns in light of recent school shooting https://t.co/IA7pAnWLJZ — N1english (@N1info) May 7, 2023

Serbian police announced arresting the shooter, 14, identified only by his initials, K.K., the Interior Ministry said in a statement earlier.

Days after the deadly school attack, another mass shooting took place on Friday leaving eight people dead and 13 others wounded in the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona. Police announced arresting the attacker hours later.