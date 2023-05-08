Serbia's education minister resigns over deadly shooting

  1. Home
Published May 8th, 2023 - 05:49 GMT
mass shooting
People light candles at a makeshift memorial for the victims following a shooting at a school in the Serbian capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Serbia's education minister Branko Ruzic quit office on Sunday following a deadly school shooting attack on May 3.

At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured after a teenage student opened fire on students last week.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: "I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia."

According to local media, Ruzic offered to resign on the same day of the tragic shooting verbally but submitted his official letter on Sunday.

At least eight students and a guard were killed and six children and a teacher were injured in the mass shooting at Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School around 8.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT).

Serbian police announced arresting the shooter, 14, identified only by his initials, K.K., the Interior Ministry said in a statement earlier.

Days after the deadly school attack, another mass shooting took place on Friday leaving eight people dead and 13 others wounded in the villages of Mladenovac and Dubona. Police announced arresting the attacker hours later.

