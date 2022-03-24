"This is a Serious and Real Message": IRGC Chief Sends Warning to Israel

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) addresses a strong-worded warning to the Israeli regime.

“Beware; we do not suffice to hold burial and funeral ceremonies for our martyrs, but rather avenge them immediately,” Major General Hossein Salami said, addressing an event on Wednesday.

“This is a serious and real message,” the commander said, cautioning the Israeli regime that it would “be forced to experience the Corps’ missile strikes again” if it repeated its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this month, two IRGC advisors were martyred during an attack by the Israeli regime on the countryside of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Later, the Corps fired a dozen ballistic missiles against secret bases belonging to the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

“Over the past weeks, you witnessed how the Zionists, who always commit mistakes in their calculations, came under the Corps’ missile strikes. We warn them against keeping up their evil actions.”

The Islamic Republic has remained steadfast throughout years of military, psychological, media, cultural, and terrorist campaigns, thus managing to erode the enemies’ power and force them into a retreat, the commander noted.

The White House itself has declared that the United States’ policy of sanctions and pressure has rather strengthened the Islamic Republic, he said, adding, “Today, the enemies are in awe of the Iranian nation.”

General Salami concluded his remarks by asserting that “the Islamic Republic enjoys complete security today. We will never allow any foreigner to endanger our dear homeland’s security, reputation, and interests.”