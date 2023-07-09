Settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque under police protection

ALBAWABA - Packs of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque earlier today, according to witnesses, and performed rituals at the Muslim sacred site after entering through the Moroccan Gate, all under the protection of police personnel.

Witnesses also said that settlers performed their rituals as they gathered near the Golden Gate prayer area and the eastern area of the mosque near the Dome of the Rock.

🔴🎥المستطنون يواصلون اقتحاماتهم للمسجد #الأقصى المبارك بحماية من قوات الاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/YrFdVbS4FP — Radio Algeria international إذاعة الجزائر الدولية (@radioalginter) July 9, 2023

Al-Aqsa witnesses storming incidents in the holy site almost daily except for Friday and Saturday, where violations and intrusions by settlers under the protection of the Israeli police in an attempt to impose full control of the alleged Temple Mount.

The mosque is located in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in 1967 in a move that was not recognized by the international community.