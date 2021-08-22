  1. Home
  3. Seven Killed in Stampede Near Kabul Airport - UK Defense Ministry

Published August 22nd, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
Afghan civilians aim to escape the Taliban rule.

Seven people were killed during stampede near the Kabul airport, British defense ministry reported on Sunday.

Afghan civilians are rushing to the Kabul international airport following the Taliban's control to keynote cities including the capital.

Furthermore, the US Embassy has warred its citizens earlier in a new security warning, on Saturday, not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative.

