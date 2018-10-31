Seven Killed in Suicide Attack Near Kabul Prison
The blast near the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul, seen here in a file picture, killed at least seven people. (AFP/File)
At least seven people were killed in a suicide attack in Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry spokesman said.
Najib Danish said that eight people were also injured when the suicide attacker blew himself up near a vehicle carrying workers of Pul-e-Charkhi Prison.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.
