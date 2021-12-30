Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Could Face a 65-Year Jail Sentence

ALBAWABA - As expected the social media is having a field day covering the news of Ghislaine Maxwell who was found guilty in a US court Wednesday of sex trafficking by grooming girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his friends according to Anadolu agency.



UPI states: The jury found Maxwell, 60, guilty on five of six counts relating to the sex trafficking scheme in which she is accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US court finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in sex trafficking case https://t.co/BIg54X5LZy — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) December 30, 2021



Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking of minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related conspiracy counts. and she faces up to 65 years in prison according to the American news agency.



The daughter of media giant the late Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell was the close British pal of Epstein. She was convicted of recruiting girls as young as 14 to go to the wealthy financier's estates in New York, Florida and New Mexico. Once there, they were forced to engage in sex acts, allegedly with various individuals, according to the Turkish news agency.



Pilots said they flew various luminaries to Epstein's estates. While no charges have been laid against them, names mentioned included British royal Prince Andrew, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump Anadolu continued.

“Mr Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct?” defense lawyer Laura Menninger asked.



“He took you to Mar-a-Lago when you were 14?"



“Yes,” Jane said.#GhislaineMaxwell#GhislaineMaxwellTrial#GhislaineMaxwellGuilty https://t.co/pmbxDuOcyN — John (@aprivateguy) December 29, 2021



Epstein, whose fortune was pegged at about US$500 million at the time of his death, committed suicide while awaiting trial, hanging himself in a New York City jail cell in 2019. The crimes took place in the 1990s and early 2000s.



The court heard from about 30 witnesses over a three-week period including from one victim who was referred to as Carolyn. She told the court she was 14 and one of the underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein's Florida estate and took up an offer of $100 bills in exchange for massages. Maxwell made the arrangements, Carolyn said as reported.

Maxwell's defense lawyers argued that the charges against her “are for things that Jeffrey Epstein did. But she is not Jeffrey Epstein and she is not like Jeffrey Epstein," the news agency reported.

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 10 Unsupervised Minutes With Hillary Clintonhttps://t.co/ybRRTg5yj2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 29, 2021



"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable -- facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done," he said as reported by the UPI.



Williams also commended the "bravery" of the women who testified against Maxwell.

"Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result possible," he said. Jurors deliberated over the case for six days, as Judge Alison Nathan asked them on Tuesday to extend their hours and potentially work through the New Year's holiday weekend fearing jurors or trial participants could become ill with COVID-19 as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the nation.

Anyone who abused children with Ghislaine Maxwell should be in prison NOW.



Unlike Republicans, I don't care if they're left or right.



Who's with me? 🖐️ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 29, 2021



During the trial, prosecutors called Maxwell a "sophisticated predator" who "manipulated her victims and groomed them for sexual abuse." Annie Farmer and three other women identified as Carolyn, Kate and Jane testified that Maxwell brought them to Epstein's mansion to perform sexualized massages for him after meeting them as teenagers.



Prosecutors said Maxwell was motivated by money to participate in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme and showed the court bank records indicating Epstein had paid Maxwell about $30.7 million between 1999 and 2007 as reported by the US news agency.



In a full-blown report by the Daily Mail, the British daily newspaper said Maxwell could now be willing to implicate others, in order to reduce her long expected sentence.

The daily reports she was known to be close to Prince Andrew, the second son of the British Queen, and Andrew's cooperation with U.S. prosecutors has long been sought; but the prince has vehemently denied having sex with Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, a woman who served as Epstein and Maxwell's 'sex slave'.



In further news of concern to the prince, on Wednesday judges in New York ruled that a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Roberts-Giuffre, which bears directly on her civil lawsuit accusing Andrew of sexual abuse, will be made public early next week.

BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison guards are about to get very very sleepy. pic.twitter.com/yPIiCIqig9 — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) December 29, 2021



Another high profile friend of Epstein and Maxwell's was Bill Clinton, with Maxwell attending the wedding of his daughter Chelsea. Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times during the former president's first few years in office, seeing Clinton at the Executive Mansion over the course of three years - with the first invitation coming just a month after his inauguration in January 1993, the Daily Mail stated.



The logs show the late financier showed up on 14 separate days, even making two visits in a single day on three different occasions. Clinton flew on Epstein's private jets at least 26 times, logs show.

BREAKING: Jury reaches verdict in the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. https://t.co/uJeJJSf98a — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2021

Another frequent passenger was Donald Trump - whose Mar-a-Lago estate was close to Epstein's own Palm Beach property. Trump flew at least seven times on Epstein's private Lolita Express jet - six more times than was previously known, new documents released at Maxwell's trial revealed according to the British newspaper.

