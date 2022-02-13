Sheikh_Jarah: 21 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police in East Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - Trending: More than 21 Palestinian injured as a result of clashes with the Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied east Jerusalem.
News is trending under different hashtags including (#حي_الشيخ_جراح بـ #القدس)
مراسلة المملكة: أكثر من 21 إصابة بين المقدسيين خلال مواجهات في #حي_الشيخ_جراح بـ #القدس المحتلة#عاجل #فلسطين #هنا_المملكة— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) February 13, 2022
Reports are being posted of Israeli police and Jewish extremists are attacking Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah to force them to leave their homes under the hashtag (#Sheikh_Jarah).
Palestine: Since yesterday evening, Israeli politice and rabid Jewish extremists are attacking the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarah, in an effort to exert continues pressure against them to leave. pic.twitter.com/BdomO72JpF— Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) February 13, 2022
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)