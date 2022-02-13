  1. Home
  3. #Sheikh_Jarah: 21 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police in East Jerusalem

#Sheikh_Jarah: 21 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police in East Jerusalem

Published February 13th, 2022 - 08:54 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Trending: More than 21 Palestinian injured as a result of clashes with the Israeli police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied east Jerusalem.

News is trending under different hashtags including (#حي_الشيخ_جراح بـ #القدس) 

Reports are being posted of Israeli police and Jewish extremists are attacking Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah to force them to leave their homes under the hashtag (#Sheikh_Jarah).

 


