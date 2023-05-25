Breaking Headline

  Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal

Published May 25th, 2023 - 04:46 GMT
Suez Canal
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Leth Shipping Agency announced that a ship was grounded in Suez Canal on early Thursday with attempts to refloat it are underway. However, Leth announced later on that Suez Canal Authority has successfully refloated the container vessel.

Leth posted on Twitter: "M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs - leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs. "

It added that tugs are currently trying to re-float the ship.

