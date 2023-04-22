Shooting kills 10 family members in South Africa

ALBAWABA - Police reported that 10 members of the same family were killed n a shooting attack inside their home in South Africa.

Sources added that seven females and three males died when their house was ambushed on Friday morning. Police haven't yet uncovered the motive behind the shooting.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed arresting two people in connection with the shooting attack that killed 10 family members. He added that one suspect was shot dead and another is still at large.

Ten members from the same family, including seven women and three men, were killed by gunmen Friday in the city of Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, police said. https://t.co/fHgnQT3uL8 — CNN International (@cnni) April 21, 2023

Neighbors called the police on Friday when they heard gunshots. The police minister revealed that one of the family members killed was aged 13.

Cele said: "It's a crime scene, terrible. Too many people were lost here."

"They have arrested two people, one was injured, one is dead, one ran away and three firearms were recovered," he told reporters at the scene of the shooting in the township of Imbali in eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

One child was transferred to the hospital after being wounded in the shooting attack.

BBC reported that South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates.