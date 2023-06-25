Breaking Headline

Wagner forces

Wagner forces leave Voronezh

June 25th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Wagner forces began to withdraw and leave Voronezh region, southern Russia on Sunday, according to the local governor. "The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ...
Shooting near Yitzhar settlement in Nablus

Published June 25th, 2023 - 06:25 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Palestinian gunman shoots at army patrol near the entrance to Yitzhar settlement south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Israeli forces reported that no injuries were sustained among the guards around the Yitzhar settlement and that they were able to fire at the shooter who was in a moving vehicle before fleeing the scene.  

Tags:NablusYitzharIsraelPalestine

