Shots Fired at Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in The Hague in 'Cowardly' Attack

Shots were fired at Saudi Arabia’s embassy in The Hague in a “cowardly” attack on Thursday morning, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Security personnel at the embassy informed Dutch security services as soon as the incident occurred and the embassy was cordoned off.

No embassy staff were injured during the incident and the Kingdom condemned the “cowardly” attack.

"Just before 6 a.m. (05:00 GMT) we received a message that a shot had been fired at a building in The Hague. There were no injuries," police said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia thanked Dutch authorities for their quick response in attending the scene and urged its citizens in the Netherlands to take extra caution.

The Kingdom said it looks forward to the results of an investigation into the incident and seeing those responsible for the attack being brought to justice.

A number of bullet casings were found at the scene after the incident, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.

Local media said there were 20 bullet holes in the building and showed pictures of some holes in windows. There was no confirmation of the number of shots by police.

Officers have sealed off the scene and forensic teams are conducting an investigation, police said.

The motive for the shooting was not known.

The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by French and other diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah Wednesday, wounding at least two people.

