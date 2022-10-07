Should Lebanon Watch out For More Cholera Cases?

ALBAWABA - Lebanon registers its first cholera case since 1993. The social media is inundated with the news and commentary with everyone in fear. This is because the disease is currently spreading through out neighboring Syria.
Major local and news websites are talking and covering the latest case:
🦠 🇱🇧 #Lebanon announces first #cholera case since 1993, as outbreak in neighboring #Syria worsens.@WHO has warned that the outbreak can cross borders.@LebanonMoph https://t.co/jw3Z78JBae— Kareem Chehayeb | كريم شهيب (@chehayebk) October 6, 2022
Everyone is alarmed for the implications and as stated by the Lebanese Health Ministry and its warnings.Caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad has met with authorities and international organizations following the confirmed case to discuss ways to prevent a possible outbreak.
Following the meeting held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Firas Abyad to create a preparedness and response plan for the epidemic in Akkar province in the north of the country, a written statement was made by the media office of the Ministry.https://t.co/5ZEV7MzcvE— Türkiye News (@turkiyenewsen) October 7, 2022
This is the first case in 30 years and everyone is on a state of alert including in Jordan, a country that has not since the disease in over 45 years.
Is this how it started and would there be more?
🇱🇧 For the first time in 30 years, a case of #Cholera has been recorded in #Lebanon. A Syrian refugee who was living in a poor rural area of northern Lebanon in the province of Akar fell ill. Now he was hospitalized and treatment has already begun.— ShamS (@sham_syrianews) October 7, 2022
