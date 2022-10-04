Sirens Heard in Japan Over North Korea's Missile

Sirens were heard in Japan after a North Korean mid-range ballistic missile passing through its skies, NHK Newsline reported on Tuesday.

Japan's national TV told civilians to head to the nearest shelters. The missile may have fallen into the Pacific Ocean.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol says North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew around 4,000 kilometers over the Japanese archipelago.https://t.co/cQMYoVDa2v — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) October 4, 2022

This is the first ballistic missile launched by North Korea and flew over Japan since 2017, Seoul and Tokyo officials said. The ballistic missile flew around 4,000 kilometres over the Japanese archipelago.

Furthermore, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol calls for a 'stern response' to North Korea launching a ballistic missile over Japan.