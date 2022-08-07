Sirens: Palestinian Rocket Lands on Ashkelon's Industrial Area

ALBAWABA - A rocket fired by the Palestinian resistance landed on a building in Ashkelon according to breaking reports.
سقوط صاروخ للمقاومة على مبنى في #عسقلان المحتلة#غزة_تحت_القصف pic.twitter.com/YX6XOeP557— عربي بوست (@arabic_post) August 7, 2022
Smoke bellowed as the strike landed on the complexes deemed to be an building in the Ashkelon industrial area.
تصاعد الدخان من إحدى البنايات في المنطقة الصناعية بـ #عسقلان بعد سقوط صاروخ أطلق من #غزة#فيديو #الجزيرة pic.twitter.com/JrkhGV1fEC— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) August 7, 2022
Videos show the rocket strike the building. Reports suggest that more than 350 rockets have landed on different Israeli town and cities since its started attacking Gaza last Friday.
#شاهد | سقوط صاروخ على مدينة #عسقلان @palestineultra #غزة_تحت_القصف #GazaUnderAttack— Ultra Sawt ألترا صوت (@UltraSawt) August 7, 2022
تابعوا الترا فلسطين على تيلغرام: https://t.co/yL2DExtOue pic.twitter.com/NbEkyXWoDs
