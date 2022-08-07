  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sirens: Palestinian Rocket Lands on Ashkelon's Industrial Area

Sirens: Palestinian Rocket Lands on Ashkelon's Industrial Area

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 7th, 2022 - 09:08 GMT
Sirens
Sirens (twitter)

ALBAWABA - A rocket fired by the Palestinian resistance landed on a building in Ashkelon according to breaking reports.

Smoke bellowed as the strike landed on the complexes deemed to be an building in the Ashkelon industrial area.

Videos show the rocket strike the building. Reports suggest that more than 350 rockets have landed on different Israeli town and cities since its started attacking Gaza last Friday.

 

Tags:GazaIsraelPalestineAshkelon

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...