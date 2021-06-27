Sisi in Iraq as a First Visit in 30 Years

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday for the first visit by an Egyptian leader to Iraq in three decades.

Sisi was welcomed at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, according to Iraq’s official news agency.

“مشروع الشام الجديد” سيتصدر اليوم قائمة أعمال القمة الثلاثية التي تجمع بين العراق ومصر والأردن بحضور الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، والعاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله الثاني، ورئيس الوزراء العراقي مصطفى الكاظمي..

زيارة السيسي للعراق هي الأولى لرئيس مصري منذ حرب 1990. pic.twitter.com/Tu6bVQTtrX — AJ+ عربي (@ajplusarabi) June 27, 2021

During his visit, Sisi will take part in a tripartite summit with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the three countries, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.



Sunday’s summit is the fourth of the leaders of the three Mideast countries since 2019.

Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan have signed a host of agreements meant to bolster cooperation in the fields of energy, commerce, and investment.

هكذا تم استقبال فخامة الرئيس السيسي في العراق

pic.twitter.com/hO6tz1N9Aw — محمد أحمد الملا (@Mohdalmulla67) June 27, 2021

