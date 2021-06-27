  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Sisi in Iraq as a First Visit in 30 Years

Sisi in Iraq as a First Visit in 30 Years

Published June 27th, 2021 - 11:20 GMT
Sisi’s visit to hold tripartite summit with Iraqi and Jordanian presidents.
Iraqi President Barham Salih (R) receives his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Baghdad Airport in the capital on June 27, 2021. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Highlights
Sisi’s visit – for tripartite summit with Iraqi and Jordanian presidents – is 1st by Egyptian leader to Iraq in 3 decades

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday for the first visit by an Egyptian leader to Iraq in three decades.

Also ReadQatari Emir Invites Egyptian President El-Sisi to Visit DohaQatari Emir Invites Egyptian President El-Sisi to Visit Doha

Sisi was welcomed at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi President Barham Saleh, according to Iraq’s official news agency.

During his visit, Sisi will take part in a tripartite summit with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the three countries, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.


Sunday’s summit is the fourth of the leaders of the three Mideast countries since 2019.

Also ReadQatari Emir Invites Egyptian President El-Sisi to Visit DohaKing Abdullah of Jordan Holds Talks with Kurdistan's President

Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan have signed a host of agreements meant to bolster cooperation in the fields of energy, commerce, and investment.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Abdel-Fattah Al-SisiJordanIraqEgypt

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...