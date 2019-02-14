Sisi Stays in Power Till 2034 as Per New Constitutional Changes in Egypt
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a press conference after a meeting with the German Chancellor in the Chanclery in Berlin. (Shutterstock/ File)
Egypt's parliament has overwhelmingly approved constitutional amendments which would allow President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to stay in power until 2034, 12 years after his current second term expires.
Some 485 members of the 596-seat assembly approved the changes in a Thursday session, more than the two-thirds quota required to pass any changes to the country's national charter.
The assembly already gave its preliminary consent to the amendments last week.
Following the parliament's endorsement, the changes will then need be put to a national referendum within a few months.
The amendments include extending the presidential term from four to six years in article 140 of the constitution, and a transitional clause that applies only to El-Sisi and allows him to run for two more six-year terms after his current term ends in 2022. The charter allows any other president to run for two terms only.
El-Sisi's supporter say the changes are important for the stability of a country hit by years of political turmoil since the 2011 revolution, and to allow the president more time to carry out economic development plans.
