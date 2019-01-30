Sisi Stresses Pride in Close Ties With Russia

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (AFP)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed his country’s pride in its close ties with Russia, and said he was keen to continue strengthening them at various levels in the context of a strategic partnership.

This statement came during Sisi’s meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday, in the presence of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, head of the General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel, and the Russian ambassador in Cairo.

Sisi praised Russia’s efforts to contribute to Egypt’s comprehensive development, especially through the establishment of the nuclear power plant in the Dabaa region because of its historical significance, which would represent a milestone in friendly relations between the two countries just as with the construction of the High Dam.

He also praised the Russian industrial zone work, intended to be established in East Port Said area, which will help to maximize Russia’s direct investments in the field of joint industrialization.

Official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency Bassam Rady, said that Patrushev expressed his country’s appreciation for the recent development of relations between Egypt and Russia, stressing Russia’s interest in deepening these fruitful and solid ties.

In Cairo, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Abou al-Gheit also received on Tuesday the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and the African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov.

Mahmoud Afifi, official spokesman of the Secretary-General, said that the meeting witnessed talks between the two sides on important regional issues, the foremost of which are the recent developments in the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian issue and the ongoing efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

He added that Bogdanov stated his keenness to present the most important aspects of Russia’s efforts and contacts in the Syrian case, including what is taking place within the framework of the Astana meetings or in a bilateral framework with the parties involved in the crisis, adding that this will be communicated with the Secretary General and the Arab League to understand the Arab perspective regarding these developments.

This article has been adapted from its original source.