Sisi Takes Part on 'Mini-Summit' on Libya in Italy

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (Photo by AFP)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will head to the Italian city of Palermo on Monday for a two-day official visit to participate in the mini-summit of leaders concerned with the situation in Libya.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement that the visit comes at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Sisi received a telephone call from Conte on Saturday, during which they discussed a number of issues related to bilateral relations as well as the exchange of views on a number of regional issues of common concern, mainly the situation in Libya.

The President affirmed Egypt’s support for various efforts aimed at reaching a political settlement to the Libyan crisis and in accordance with the principles of the Egyptian position, which is attached to the territorial integrity of Libya, supporting its national institutions, respecting the will of its people, and contributing to the return of stability and security to the Middle East.

