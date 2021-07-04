  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Six Children killed and scores injured in attacks on three villages south of Idlib, Syria

Six Children Killed, Scores Injured in Attacks on Three Villages South of Idlib, Syria

Published July 4th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
“UNICEF confirms that at least six children were killed n several attacks on three villages in the northwest of Syria.
Little child in jacket stands against ruins of building as result of war conflict By Ruslan Shugushev-Shutterstock
Highlights
“UNICEF confirms that at least six children were killed n several attacks on three villages in the northwest of Syria.

Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said in a statement yesterday,  “this morning’s attacks were all on the Jabal Al-Zawiyah area, south of Idlib in the three villages of Iblin, Balshoun, Balyoun.  

“Of the six children, three were siblings, reportedly killed with their parents while sleeping at home. Another two children -of a humanitarian worker in the area- were also killed.

“In addition, we received reports that a water station sustained damage in the attacks.

Also ReadMillions of Civilians in Idlib Fear StarvationMillions of Civilians in Idlib Fear Starvation


“This is just tragic. These attacks are the worst since a ceasefire was brokered in March last year. An escalation of violence will only result in cutting short the lives of more children. We call for the protection of all children and strongly urge those fighting to refrain from further attacks.

“Last year alone, 512 children were verified killed in Syria, the majority in the northwest home to 1.7 million vulnerable children, many have fled violence several times.

“The only way out of the war in Syria is through diplomatic means. Violence and more attacks will push the country even further towards the brink and will riddle the way towards peace and a better future for millions of children in the country.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UNICEF MENA (@unicef_mena)

 

Also ReadMillions of Civilians in Idlib Fear StarvationClosing Idlib's Border Crossing is 'Mass Murder'

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...