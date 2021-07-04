Six Children Killed, Scores Injured in Attacks on Three Villages South of Idlib, Syria

Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said in a statement yesterday, “this morning’s attacks were all on the Jabal Al-Zawiyah area, south of Idlib in the three villages of Iblin, Balshoun, Balyoun.



“Of the six children, three were siblings, reportedly killed with their parents while sleeping at home. Another two children -of a humanitarian worker in the area- were also killed.



“In addition, we received reports that a water station sustained damage in the attacks.



“This is just tragic. These attacks are the worst since a ceasefire was brokered in March last year. An escalation of violence will only result in cutting short the lives of more children. We call for the protection of all children and strongly urge those fighting to refrain from further attacks.



“Last year alone, 512 children were verified killed in Syria, the majority in the northwest home to 1.7 million vulnerable children, many have fled violence several times.



“The only way out of the war in Syria is through diplomatic means. Violence and more attacks will push the country even further towards the brink and will riddle the way towards peace and a better future for millions of children in the country.”