  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Six Houthi Drones Keep Pressure on Saudi Arabia

Six Houthi Drones Keep Pressure on Saudi Arabia

Published April 12th, 2021 - 06:59 GMT
Two drones target Jaizan Airport and King Khalid Air Base
A fighter with forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government holds a position against Huthi rebels in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, on April 6, 2021. AFP/File Photo
Highlights
Saudi Arabia reports two drones from Yemen.

The Yemeni army says two of its drones hit Jaizan Airport and King Khalid Air Base, both in southwestern Saudi Arabia. The army says this is part of intensified attacks to retaliate Riyadh’s ongoing war on Yemen.

Military experts say the Yemeni army is well capable of expanding its attacks to a wider range of targets to make them more painful for Riyadh. They say this could inflict greater damage to Saudi Arabia economically and militarily.


The Yemeni army escalation of retaliatory attacks is a response to the deadly Saudi-led aggression and siege that caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people, many of them women and children.

Saudi Arabia has been calling for peace talks with Yemeni forces to stop their attacks, while refusing to grant their demand to end its years-long war and siege on Yemen. This leaves the Yemeni army no option but to step up its retaliatory attacks against the kingdom.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:HouthiAttackSaudi ArabiaJazan AirportKing Khalid Air Base

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...