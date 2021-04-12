Six Houthi Drones Keep Pressure on Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni army says two of its drones hit Jaizan Airport and King Khalid Air Base, both in southwestern Saudi Arabia. The army says this is part of intensified attacks to retaliate Riyadh’s ongoing war on Yemen.

Arab Coalition Destroys #Houthi Ballistic Missile, 6 Armed Drones Fired at #Saudi Arabia https://t.co/wzRKoXH2Tr — Asharq Al-Awsat English (@aawsat_eng) April 12, 2021

Military experts say the Yemeni army is well capable of expanding its attacks to a wider range of targets to make them more painful for Riyadh. They say this could inflict greater damage to Saudi Arabia economically and militarily.



The Yemeni army escalation of retaliatory attacks is a response to the deadly Saudi-led aggression and siege that caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people, many of them women and children.

ALERT Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia is closed due to ongoing attacks by ballistic missiles and drones https://t.co/JGi70C9iJ2 pic.twitter.com/EtzIEmTXBx — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) April 11, 2021

Saudi Arabia has been calling for peace talks with Yemeni forces to stop their attacks, while refusing to grant their demand to end its years-long war and siege on Yemen. This leaves the Yemeni army no option but to step up its retaliatory attacks against the kingdom.