Six Killed, 20 Injured in Russian School Shooting

A school shooting was reported in Izhevsk, western Russia on Monday. Students and teachers are being evacuated immediately from the school.

Local media announced the death of several people including kids as medical teams are arriving at the location of the shooting.

Students are being evacutated after school shooting reports in Russia's Izhevsk

TASS Russian News Agency revealed that initial reports show 6 people were killed in the school shooting and 20 others were injured.

The gunman reportedly shot himself after opening fire at a Russian school in Izhevsk region.