Six More Protesters Killed in Clashes With Police in Iraq

Iraqi security forces opened fire on demonstrators in southern cities on Sunday, killing at least six people, the Iraqi human rights council said.

The council said three demonstrators were killed and 78 others were injured in clashes with security forces in Umm Qasr and three more were killed and 71 others were injured in Nasiriya.

"We call on the government to act immediately to put an end to the excessive use of violence against protesters," said the council.

Security and medical forces said the death toll in Baghdad, Nasiriya and Basra for the past 24 hours rose to 12 on Sunday as security forces used live ammunition and tear gas on demonstrators over the weekend.

More than 300 people have died since the protests seeking an end to corruption, more jobs and improved public services began.

On Sunday, demonstrators set fire outside of government buildings blocked bridges and shut down schools in Nasiriya.

They also blocked main roads leading to the port at Umm Qasr near Basra after Iraqi security forces reopened the entrance on Friday.

