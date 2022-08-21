Six Rescued in Iraq's Karbala Following Shrine Collapse

At least six people have been rescued till this moment after a collapse in one of the shrines in Iraq's Karbala on Saturday, local media sources revealed citing Iraqi medical teams.

Among the six saved from under ruins in the collapse at Qattara of Imam Ali are three kids as search operations continue to find the rest who are still locked under rocks.

انهيار التلال الترابية في منطقة مزار قطارة الامام علي "علية السلام" في محافظة كربلاء .#سنه_العراق_ضحايا_ضباط_التحقيق pic.twitter.com/rIQKZJIsCh — Gada hashim (@gh__hashem) August 20, 2022

Multiple videos and photos were shared online showing Iraqi civil defense forces working hard since yesterday with the aim to save people under the rubble after a collapse in Karbala, Iraq.

A video of a child who was rescued from beneath the rocks has gone viral as rescue workers and people were happy to confirm that he was alive and not suffering from major injuries.

On the other hand, the destiny of the others who are still not found yet by Iraqi civil defense forces is yet to be known as rescue operations are still ongoing till this moment.