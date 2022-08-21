  1. Home
  3. Six Rescued in Iraq's Karbala Following Shrine Collapse

Sally Shakkour

Published August 21st, 2022 - 08:18 GMT
Karbala
An aerial picture shows members of Iraqi emergency services gathering near the rubble following a landslide at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine on the outskirts of the holy city of Karbala, late on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed SAWAF / AFP)

At least six people have been rescued till this moment after a collapse in one of the shrines in Iraq's Karbala on Saturday, local media sources revealed citing Iraqi medical teams.

Among the six saved from under ruins in the collapse at Qattara of Imam Ali are three kids as search operations continue to find the rest who are still locked under rocks.

Multiple videos and photos were shared online showing Iraqi civil defense forces working hard since yesterday with the aim to save people under the rubble after a collapse in Karbala, Iraq.

A video of a child who was rescued from beneath the rocks has gone viral as rescue workers and people were happy to confirm that he was alive and not suffering from major injuries.

On the other hand, the destiny of the others who are still not found yet by Iraqi civil defense forces is yet to be known as rescue operations are still ongoing till this moment.

Tags:KarbalaIraq

