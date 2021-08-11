  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Three Bullets: Karbala Mayor Abeer Al-Khafaji Killed in Iraq

Three Bullets: Karbala Mayor Abeer Al-Khafaji Killed in Iraq

Published August 11th, 2021 - 07:38 GMT
The mayor of Karbala was murderd
Iraqi pro-government forces reach al-Sejar village. (AFP/File)
Highlights
The mayor of Karbala killed by unknown gunmen.

The mayor of Karbala, Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, which is a city located southwest of Baghdad, killed on Tuesday after being shot in the chest with 3 bullets.

Also ReadA Political Memoir: What Happened Between Israel and Lebanon in 1983?A Political Memoir: What Happened Between Israel and Lebanon in 1983?

Al-Khafaji was killed by gunmen while supervising a municipal campaign accompanied by security forces to stop abuses in the Al-Mamlji area, Iraq News Agency reported.

Earlier, a security source said Al-Khafaji was shot along with two municipality employees by individuals who opposed the removal of abuses, adding that the accident occurred on Al-Hur Road near Al-Safwa College in Al-Zahraa residential neighborhood.

Also ReadA Political Memoir: What Happened Between Israel and Lebanon in 1983?Iraq is Evacuating Its Nationals From Belarus. Why?

Since the uprising of popular protests in Iraq in October 2019, more than 70 activists have been subjected to assassination attempts, while dozens of others have been kidnapped.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:The mayor of KarbalaKarbalaIraqAbeer Salim Al-Khafaji

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...