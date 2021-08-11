Three Bullets: Karbala Mayor Abeer Al-Khafaji Killed in Iraq

The mayor of Karbala, Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, which is a city located southwest of Baghdad, killed on Tuesday after being shot in the chest with 3 bullets.

Al-Khafaji was killed by gunmen while supervising a municipal campaign accompanied by security forces to stop abuses in the Al-Mamlji area, Iraq News Agency reported.

Earlier, a security source said Al-Khafaji was shot along with two municipality employees by individuals who opposed the removal of abuses, adding that the accident occurred on Al-Hur Road near Al-Safwa College in Al-Zahraa residential neighborhood.

Since the uprising of popular protests in Iraq in October 2019, more than 70 activists have been subjected to assassination attempts, while dozens of others have been kidnapped.



