Sixty Israeli Soldiers Raid a Printing Firm in Palestinian Hebron at Dawn

ALBAWABA – Over 60 Israeli soldiers raid a Palestinian printing and advertising company in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Wednesday, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday closed the Palestinian Printing and Advertizing Company in Hebron in the occupied West Bank after raiding and seizing all the machines.



The company’s owner Imad Dheibeh said the soldiers seized 19 printing press machines and other printing equipment in the Ein Sarah area in Hebron in a predawn raid.

Dheibeh said the soldiers did this because they claimed its was dealing with ‘hostile parties’ and shut down the company for six months.

Since January 2021, the Israeli occupation raided and destroyed 11 Palestinian bookstores, printing presses, and media offices the West Bank and Gaza according to the Palestinian Ministry of Information.

In its May war on Gaza Israeli warplanes destroyed four publishing houses and four bookshops according to the Ministry. The raids are arbitrary and made in areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority reports the QNN).