  3. Sixty Israeli Soldiers Raid a Printing Firm in Palestinian Hebron at Dawn

Sixty Israeli Soldiers Raid a Printing Firm in Palestinian Hebron at Dawn

Published August 18th, 2021 - 02:08 GMT
Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators in Hebron during protests marking 27th anniversary of Ibrahimi Mosque massacre
Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Hebron during protests marking 27th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, February 26, 2021. (AFP)

ALBAWABA – Over 60 Israeli soldiers raid a Palestinian printing and advertising company in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Wednesday, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

The company’s owner Imad Dheibeh said the soldiers seized 19 printing press machines and other printing equipment in the Ein Sarah area in Hebron in a predawn raid.

Dheibeh said the soldiers did this because they claimed its was dealing with ‘hostile parties’ and shut down the company for six months.

Since January 2021, the Israeli occupation raided and destroyed 11 Palestinian bookstores, printing presses, and media offices the West Bank and Gaza according to the Palestinian Ministry of Information.

In its May war on Gaza Israeli warplanes destroyed four publishing houses and four bookshops according to the Ministry. The raids are arbitrary and made in areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority reports the QNN).

 

