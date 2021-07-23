  1. Home
Slain President Jovenel Moise Buried Amid Violence in Haiti

Published July 23rd, 2021 - 03:51 GMT
Haitian President buried in peace
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Haiti guard carry the casket of slain President Jovenel Moïse before his funeral on July 23, 2021, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Moïse, 53, was shot dead in his home in the early hours of July 7. Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP

US officials attend the funeral of the slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise as his body arrived on Friday to his hometown of Cap-Haitien, amid violence in the divided Caribbean island nation.

The region has been marred by protests and violence since Moise was assassinated on July 7 by gunmen who launched an attack on his home in Port-au-Prince.

Members of the military covered Moise's coffin in Haiti's flag in preparation for the funeral.

The White House said Friday that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is leading the American delegation to Haiti to attend Moise's funeral.


Other U.S. officials who joined Thomas-Greenfield included U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison; Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.; Daniel Foote, special envoy to Haiti; and Juan Gonzalez, senior western hemisphere director of the National Security Council.

"The delegation will reiterate the United States' commitment to working with Haiti's new government to support its investigation into the assassination of President Moise, expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts, and promote security and the rule of law," a U.S. official told The Hill.

"And [they] will urge members of Haiti's new government to work with civil society to find solutions to the many pressing challenges facing Haiti and facilitate long-term stability and prosperity."

Haitian authorities have arrested a number of people they suspect were complicit in Moise's assassination.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

