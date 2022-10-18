'Small' Quake Hits Saudi Tabuk

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) stated that an earthquake measuring 3.38 on the Richter scale was recorded in the northwestern region of Tabuk on Sunday.



Tariq Aba Al-Khail, spokesman of SGS, said that the stations of the National Seismic Monitoring Network at the Geological Hazards Center, under SGS, recorded at 10:46 pm on Sunday an earthquake measuring 3.38 on the Richter scale, a distance of 8 km northwest of Tabuk at a depth of 19.37 km.

He said that the earthquake was caused by tectonic stresses from the Gulf of Aqaba and the northern Red Sea, which led to the reactivation of some of the old faults in the region.

He reassured citizens and residents that the earthquake was weak on the Richter scale in terms of seismic magnitude and was not a dangerous one. The spokesman also stressed that the seismic monitoring stations at SGS have not recorded any aftershocks.