Smoke Rises From The Russian Embassy in Kiev

ALBAWABA - Smoke is seen from the building of the Russian Embassy of the Ukraine capital Kyiv. However, this video is unverified yet.

This news is by a well-known Kuwait academic posted on Twitter. He says it's a "worrying development" in the Ukrainian capital and in the light of the escalation of tensions.

🚨#عاجل-تطور مقلق الدخان يتصاعد من مبنى سفارة #روسيا في #كييف عاصمة #أوكرانيا بعد تصعيد صباحاً بقصف بالمدفعية شرق أوكرانيا وإصابة مدرسة روضة أطفال ووقوع جرحى واستمرار الحشود العسكرية الروسية على الحدود!#BREAKING smoke is 🚨billowing from the Russian embassy 🇷🇺🔥

🇺🇦in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/vPYUgGRNNH — عبدالله الشايجي (@docshayji) February 17, 2022

He added this happened after "an escalation of artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine, injuring a kindergarten school, and the continuation of the Russian military build-up on the border!" Subsequent videos on social confirmed the smoke bellowing news out of the Russian Embassy.