Smoke Rises From The Russian Embassy in Kiev

Published February 17th, 2022 - 11:46 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Smoke is seen from the building of the Russian Embassy of the Ukraine capital Kyiv. However, this video is unverified yet.

This news is by a well-known Kuwait academic posted on Twitter. He says it's a "worrying development" in the Ukrainian capital and in the light of the escalation of tensions.

He added this happened after "an escalation of artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine, injuring a kindergarten school, and the continuation of the Russian military build-up on the border!" Subsequent videos on social confirmed the smoke bellowing news out of the Russian Embassy.

 

