Smotrich granted settlement approving power

ALBAWABA - Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is officially granted the power to give preliminary approval over settlement construction and expansion in the West Bank.

The Israeli Finance Minister and head of the Religious Zionist Party, Smotrich, was given authorization by the Israeli government to expedite the settlement expansion process and grant preliminary approval for planning and construction in Israeli settlements.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Smotrich's appointment deeming it as "a serious development in the way to a full Israeli annexation of the West Bank" WAFA News Agency reported.

Foreign Ministry called for "real international and American action to press the Israeli government to backtrack on this decision, and to take the necessary practical steps to force the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral measures".

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates released a statement earlier denouncing the Israeli provocative move.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), responded to the news over Twitter by saying that PLO decided to boycott the meeting of the Joint Economic Committee which was scheduled to be held tomorrow.

After the decision of the #Israeli government to accelerate the stages of settlement growth in the West Bank, and to authorize its Minister of Finance, Smotrich, to ratify this. We decided to boycott the meeting of the Joint Economic Committee #JEC between the two parties, which… https://t.co/Me9egi9b3t — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) June 18, 2023

Smotrich has always made controversial statements

Smotrich has been repeatedly labeled as an "extremist politician" because of his constant tendency for making controversial statements.

One of his most recent statements that stirred major controversy was when Smotrich called for wiping out the town of Huwara in Nablus back in March.

"I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out. I think the State of Israel should do it,” Smortich said. A week later, the extremist minister apologized for calling for a Palestinian village to be “wiped out” by the State of Israel, claiming he didn’t realize that the remarks, which sparked a severe protest by dozens of Israeli Air Force pilots, would be interpreted as a military order, Times of Israel reported.