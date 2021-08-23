So What's Happening on The Iran Nuclear Deal Front?

  1. Home
ALBAWABA – So what is happening with the Iran nuclear deal? Nobody really knows despite the fact that hardliner Ibrahim Raisi has been now in the presidential seat in Tehran since early August.

Both sides – the Americans and Iranians - want the deal revived but nobody is yet moving.

Washington says the ball is in the Iranian court and it must make the first move. But Tehran, with its usual patience, wants to take its time and ponder what ‘pounds of flesh’ to use a Shakespearian term it wants. After all, it was ex-president Donald Trump who took the US out of the deal in 2018 to the dismay of the Europeans, Russians and Chinese.

But don’t wait Iran. The longer you wait the longer probable changes are demanded which may incidentally be in your favor.

 

Recently the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who was appointed to kick start the Iran nuclear deal, said some interesting comments. He pointed that while Washington wants to revive the nuclear agreement, it might be looking for a better deal, which is what Iran wants, by the way.

He added however he has alternatives up his sleeves but that mean the US is in favor of scrapping the 2015 deal for a better one to keep Iran in check no doubt.

That of course, means more negotiations and longer time wasted which could be music to the ears of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE who have never been happy with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and want to quash it.

 

