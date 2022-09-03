  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Soaring Covid-19: South Korea Reports 89,000 Cases in 24 Hrs

Soaring Covid-19: South Korea Reports 89,000 Cases in 24 Hrs

Published September 3rd, 2022 - 05:33 GMT
South Korea
In South Korea (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - South Korea reported 89,586 new COVID-19 infections and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said and according to WAM.

Yonhap News Agency quoted KDCA as saying that the infection toll rose to 23,417,425 and the death toll reached 26,940, the UAE news agency added. 

South Korea continues to have one of the highest rates of infections alongside Portugal, Austria, France, Netherlands and Greece according to new on the social media.

Seoul has been reporting consistent high rates of Covid-19 over the last week. 

 

 

Tags:South KoreaSeoul

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...