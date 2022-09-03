Soaring Covid-19: South Korea Reports 89,000 Cases in 24 Hrs

ALBAWABA - South Korea reported 89,586 new COVID-19 infections and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said and according to WAM.

Andy Vermaut shares:South Korea reports 43,142 new COVID-19 cases: South Korea reported 43,142 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,026,960, the health authorities said… https://t.co/nrDto4Vv6R Thank you pic.twitter.com/TIO5fCUxEd — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) August 29, 2022

Yonhap News Agency quoted KDCA as saying that the infection toll rose to 23,417,425 and the death toll reached 26,940, the UAE news agency added.

South Korea continues to have one of the highest rates of infections alongside Portugal, Austria, France, Netherlands and Greece according to new on the social media.

COVID UPDATE: South Korea's COVID caseloads stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.



The country added 101,140 new COVID-19 infections, slightly down from the 113,371 on Thursday.https://t.co/nk5DcfWkV4 — Korea Pro (@southkoreapro) August 26, 2022

Seoul has been reporting consistent high rates of Covid-19 over the last week.