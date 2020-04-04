Somali Ex-Premier Dies in London From Covid-19

The former Prime Minister of Somalia Nur Hassan Hussein died aged 83 in London on Wednesday from the new coronavirus, according to a statement from his family.

Popularly known as Nur Adde, he held Somalia's premiership from November 2007 to 2009.

Following his death, the Somalian President announced a three-day mourning period on Wednesday evening.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said in a statement: "Recognising the efforts made by the deceased for his country and his people, I hereby declare three days of national mourning, lowering of the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia to half mast, to give Prime Minister Nur Adde the respect he deserves."

Hussein was born and educated in Italian-controlled Mogadishu in 1937, joining the police force when the country became independent in 1960.

After leaving the police, he worked for the Somali Red Crescent and later served as the Somali ambassador to Italy.

In a statement, Hussein's family said the former leader will be buried in London.

They added that he had been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at London’s King's College Hospital for the past two weeks.

Adam Aw Hirsi, a fellow former politician who worked under Hussein, paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news of his passing

"I worked under him during the difficult [Transitional Federal Government] days. Most laid-back yet most decisive," he added.

Somalian entrepreneur Abdirahman Kahar tweeted that Hussein was a “visionary leader and gifted orator, he leaves behind a legacy that will forever remain especially the peace agreement with [Islamic Courts Union].”

Abdihakim Ainte, a fellow at Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law, tweeted that Hussein was a "giant politician who showed the way out for Somalia is dialogue, not arrogance".

The UK has so far confirmed 38,168 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,605 deaths.

This article has been adapted from its original source.