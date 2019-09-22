Somali President Leaves on First US Visit to Attend UN General Assembly

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has left the capital Mogadishu to the U.S. to attend United Nations General Assembly in New York for the first time since he took office in earlier 2017, the Somali presidential office said Sunday.

The president's delegation include Finance Minister Abdirahman Duale Beyle and other senior government officials.

”Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his delegation left for the U.S. to attend United Nations General Assembly and he is accompanied by the finance minister, State House director and other senior officials,“ the presidential office said.





During his first official visit to the U.S., the Somali president will meet world leaders on the sidelines of the 74th season of the UN General Assembly conference in New York, according to a statement issued by the Somali presidential palace.

Last month Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced that he renounced his U.S. citizenship voluntarily.

