  3. Somalia: 20 People Killed by Al Shabab Militants

Published September 3rd, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
ALBAWABA - Twenty people were killed by Al Shabab militants in Somalia. The shooting that included the burning of seven truck carrying food was in the Hiiraan region.

 

This is a developing story 


