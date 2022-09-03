Somalia: 20 People Killed by Al Shabab Militants

ALBAWABA - Twenty people were killed by Al Shabab militants in Somalia. The shooting that included the burning of seven truck carrying food was in the Hiiraan region.
At least 20 people have been killed and 7 trucks carrying food and other commercial goods burnt in an attack by Alshabab on the road between Mahas and Beledweyne districts in Hiiraan region.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/c1DNkLJUrH— Radio Dalsan (@RadioDalsan1) September 3, 2022
This is a developing story
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)