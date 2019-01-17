Somali's Shabab Carry Out Kenya Attack Where 21 Killed. They Say it was Because of Trump

A woman is evacuated from the the hotel by two men during the terror attack on Tuesday afternoon which saw 21 civilians killed by the group of men linked to Al-Shabaab (AFP)

The Somalian Islamist group who have claimed responsibility for the attack in Kenya which saw terrorists storm a luxury hotel and kill 21 civilians, say the launched the assault because of Donald Trump.

Al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based al-Qaeda affiliate, said the attack was a response to the 'witless remarks' of the U.S. President, and his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Tuesday's terror attack saw five gunmen kill 21 people, including British charity executive Luke Potter and 41-year-old U.S. businessman Jason Spindler, after detonating car bombs outside.

More than 700 people were evacuated from the complex during the 20-hour siege, however 18 people believed to have been in the building at the time of the attack are still unaccounted for, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

In a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, al-Shabaab did not spell out why it had chosen to make Kenya a target, but said it was 'a response to the witless remarks of U.S. president, Donald Trump, and his declaration', and that it was targeting 'Western and Zionist interests worldwide and in support of our Muslim families in Palestine'.

Asked about the claim, a White House National Security Council spokesman said in a statement: 'This senseless act is a stark reminder of why the United States remains resolved in our fight to defeat radical Islamist terrorism.'

The bloody bodies of five attackers were broadcast across social media as Kenyatta announced the end of the siege, which echoed a 2013 al Shabaab assault that killed 67 people in the Westgate shopping centre in the same district.

Yesterday, it emerged that a an off-duty British SAS trooper had taken part in the rescue operation.

The off-duty Special Forces warrior, wearing combat gear over casual jeans and a purple shirt, was captured on camera entering the complex in Nairobi and then emerging with terrified survivors.

His face largely concealed by a balaclava, the unnamed soldier used a modified colt Canada rifle and carried a Glock 9mm side weapon as well as a knife for hand-to-hand combat.

He is understood to have been out shopping in the city when he heard about the attack and kitted up with equipment in the back of his car before heading to the scene to 'organise the entire operation'. Insiders say there is 'no doubt' his actions saved lives and he was hailed for his bravery last night.

The British SAS soldier was reportedly in Nairobi to train Kenyan Special Forces when a request for help went out to local forces.

'He was there training and mentoring Kenyan forces when the shout went up, so they went in,' an insider told The Sun.

'British Special Forces always run towards the sound of gunfire. He fired off rounds during the operation. It's a safe bet he hit his target — the SAS don't miss. There's no doubt his actions saved lives.

'He is a long serving member of the Regiment, there is no doubt his actions saved lives.'

When contacted by MailOnline, the Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the report.

esterday, charity executive Luke Potter was named as the British man killed in the attack.

Mr Potter worked for the Gatsby Charitable Foundation as their Africa Programmes Director, and had only recently moved to Nairobi from the UK.

The father-of-one had worked for the international development charity for more than three years, most recently on projects across East Africa.

Mr Potter, a dual British-South African citizen, described himself on his company website as loving water-sports, camping, hiking and talking about adventures outside the city.

'I strongly believe in the need for societies to offer as equal an opportunity as possible to all, and that, while economic competitiveness is essential to build a country, long-term stability is not achievable unless the gains are widely spread,' he said on the website

The Gatsby Charitable Foundation said in a statement they were 'deeply shocked and saddened' to confirm the death of Mr Potter.

'Luke had devoted the past ten years of his career to helping some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world. He had worked with us for three and a half years, carrying out assignments across East Africa.

Describing Mr Potter as 'deeply committed to his work', the statement added that 'Luke was respected by all he worked with, bringing huge drive, determination, a relentless work ethic, and a thirst for new ideas to every project. He brought a calm head and his unique sense of humour to every situation.

'We share the grief of his family, partner, daughter and friends. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them. We are now focused on offering all the support we can to them and to our staff.'

Mr Potter had an Master of Business Administration from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, and had previously worked for charity TechnoServe in east Africa and for Unilever.

U.S. businessman Jason Spindler from Houston, Texas was also among the dead.

Spindler, who turned 41 on the very day of the terror attack, had survived the 9/11 terror attack on World Trade Center in 2001.

Mr Spindler's father, Joseph, had been enjoying a successful career on Wall Street when he decided that he wanted to develop a model for helping low-income people.

Spindler later became the founder and CEO of I-DEV International, a management strategy and investment firm based in Nairobi, and had lived in Kenya for the past five years.

Another British citizen was injured in the attack and is receiving care, the Foreign Office confirmed yesterday.

London-based company Adam Smith International also said two employees were killed in the attack.

Abdalla Dahir and Feisal Ahmed were killed on the terrace of a restaurant in the complex where the company has Nairobi offices, the company said in a statement.

Survivors of the attack have shared the horrific tales of what went on inside the hotel complex when the gunmen stormed the building.

Reuben Kimani, a barista working at the hotel, said he recognised at least one of the attackers, having served him coffee in the run-up to the assault.

'I knew one of them because he had a big scar on one of his hands,' he said. 'I saw them. They shot six of my friends, four didn't die but two succumbed.'

He said the attackers yelled out 'why are you killing our brothers and sisters in Somalia?' before opening fire.

Cyprian Otieno, a 23-year-old student, met a friend for lunch elsewhere in Westlands, and then decided to go to the Dusit where his friend wanted to grab a cocktail.

'All of a sudden we heard a weird BOOM followed by gunfire! Security guards at the entrance screamed 'get back, get back' in English and Swahili,' he told AFP via Twitter.

He said some fled while others tried to hide, waiting about half an hour until they heard a voice shouting 'kill them, kill them' in Swahili and more gunfire.

Terrified a group of about 20 people fled towards the back of the hotel.

'Sorry to say at that point it was every man for himself. We were all together in the beginning but after a few minutes the attackers began shooting... I can't even really remember what happened afterwards.'

Tracy Wanjiru, 28, a manager at a salon housed in the complex, found herself in the middle of another Shabaab strike, five years after surviving an attack on the Westgate mall while she was six months pregnant.

Speaking to the Nation media group she said: 'I was working there (Westgate) when the attackers stormed in, it was not easy just like today. All I can say is that I thank God.'

After the first blast was heard at the DusitD2 complex, Wanjiru says she saw 'human body parts in the midst of fire flames flying in the air'.

Somali Islamist militant group al-Shabaab, which has links to al-Qaeda, claimed it was behind the attack at the DusitD2 complex, situated in Nairobi's well-to-do Westlands neighbourhood, popular with many foreign expatriates.

As well as the Thai-owned luxury hotel DusitD2, the comples is home to offices of several international companies including Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt Benckiser, Pernod Ricard, Dow Chemical and SAP, as well as the Thai-owned luxury hotel DusitD2.

Kenya's Citizen TV aired security camera footage that showed at least four heavily armed men in dark-coloured, paramilitary-style gear. Officials later confirmed that five terrorists had been involved in the attack and killed.

Kenya's national police chief, Joseph Boinnet, said the coordinated assault began with an explosion that targeted three vehicles outside a bank, and a suicide bombing in the hotel lobby that severely wounded a number of guests.

Kenyan hospitals appealed for blood donations even as the number of wounded remained unclear.

Video footage from inside the hotel showed Kenyan security officers searching the building and workers emerging from hiding while gunfire could still be heard. Some climbed out a window by ladder.

One man got up from the floor where he appeared to be trying to hide under a piece of wooden panelling.

Al-Shabaab's 2013 attack at the nearby Westgate Mall in Nairobi that killed 67 people, this one appeared aimed at wealthy Kenyans and foreigners. It came a day after a magistrate ruled that three men must stand trial in connection with the Westgate Mall siege.

Al-Shabaab has vowed retribution against Kenya for sending troops to Somalia to fight it since 2011. Tuesday's violence came three years to the day after al-Shabaab extremists attacked a Kenyan military base in Somalia, killing scores of people.

The group has killed hundreds of people in Kenya. In the deadliest attack, al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for an assault on Kenya's Garissa University in 2015 that killed 147 people, mostly students.

The latest carnage demonstrated al-Shabaab's continued ability to carry out spectacular acts of bloodshed despite a dramatic increase in US air strikes against it under President Donald Trump.

This article has been adapted from its original source.