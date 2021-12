ALBAWABA - Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away in his home town of South Africa at the age of 90.

RODGER BOSCHL AFP

The Nobel Peace Prize Desmond Tutu laureate died in Cape Town, South Africa, as per official announcement by the South African presidency.

Tutu will be remembered for his anti-apartheid activism which he helped to bring down in the early 1990s and establish a South Africa based on the black-majority rule.