South Africa's Parliament Building Catches Fire for a Second Time

The second fire in two days broke out at South Africa's National Assembly building in Cape Town, authorities confirmed on Monday afternoon.

"Devastating. Distressing. Inexplicable. Fresh fire just broke out on the roof of the National Assembly Building. Reinforcements underway by firefighters. The battle WILL be won," parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said on Twitter with a video showing the building's roof in flames.

A suspected arsonist is in custody for allegedly setting fire to South Africa's parliament building. Firefighters spend hours battling the blaze which ripped through the government offices and the National Assembly, BBC reports. — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) January 4, 2022

Mothapo noted that firefighters had been battling for nearly two days an initial blaze that broke out on Sunday.

Flames were sighted inside the National Assembly building on Sunday, with a dark plume of smoke visible in footage broadcast on local media.

The fire destroyed the third floor of the old assembly building, which included office space and a gymnasium.

Breaking: A large fire is burning at a Parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/fhIn7gUWD3 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 2, 2022

Live video footage broadcast on local television on Monday showed firefighters trying to douse the flames on the roof from the air.

Police on Sunday said they arrested a 49-year-old suspect in connection with the fire and that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. He faces charges of housebreaking and theft, as well as arson.