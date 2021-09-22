South Korea Stresses The ‘Power of Dialogue’ to End The Row With The North

South Korea called Tuesday for the “speedy resumption” of dialogue with North Korea and between Pyongyang and Washington.

“To ensure that a complete, lasting peace will begin taking firm root on the Korean Peninsula, South Korea remains fully committed to doing its part,” President Moon Jae-in said in his address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said peace on the Korean Peninsula “begins always with dialogue and cooperation.”

“I call for the speedy resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea,” said Moon, who physically attended the General Assembly.

Moon said Seoul stands for a “de-nuclearized, prosperous” Korean Peninsula.

“South Korea has steadily carried forward the Korean Peninsula peace process, and amid the support of the international community achieved historic milestones,” he said, referring to various declarations signed with Pyongyang.

“I hope to see that the Korean Peninsula will prove the power of dialogue and cooperation in fostering peace,” said Moon, reiterating what he called “zero tolerance for war, mutual security guarantees, and co-prosperity as the three principles in resolving issues related to the Korean Peninsula.”



“I once again urge the community of nations to mobilize its strengths for the end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula and propose that three parties, of the two Koreas and the US, or four parties of the two Koreas, the US and China come together and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over.”

The Korean War in the 1950s between the North and South ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953, but there has never been a peace treaty between the divided Koreas.

“When the two Koreas and the surrounding nations work together, peace will be firmly established on the Korean Peninsula and prosperity fostered across all of Northeast Asia.

“That will go down as a Korean Peninsula model in which peace is attained through cooperation,” he added.

He also urged North Korea to “brace for changes that befit the era of global community.”

“I expect that the international community, together with Korea, remain always ready and willing to reach out to North Korea in a cooperative spirit.”