Spain probes Orio deadly blast

ALBAWABA - Spanish authorities opened an investigation into the deadly blast that killed two people in the northern Spanish town of Orio.

A man and a woman were killed in the blast which the Spanish government said to be likely a “potential case of domestic violence.”

Bodies were discovered next to a children's playground.

The blast took place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) in the Guipuzcoan municipality of Orio, according to the Basque Department of Security cited by local newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa.