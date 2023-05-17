Spain probes Orio deadly blast

ALBAWABA - Spanish authorities opened an investigation into the deadly blast that killed two people in the northern Spanish town of Orio.
A man and a woman were killed in the blast which the Spanish government said to be likely a “potential case of domestic violence.”
Bodies were discovered next to a children's playground.
The blast took place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) in the Guipuzcoan municipality of Orio, according to the Basque Department of Security cited by local newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa.
