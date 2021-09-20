Spain's Cumbre Vieja Erupts For The First Time in Five Decades

Thousands of residents flee after Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma erupted on Sunday, spewing lava, smoke, and ash.

This is the first time the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has erupted since 1971.

This is the first time the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has erupted since 1971.

Spain’s Civil Guard police force said they are evacuating between 5,000 to 10,000 residents from the affected area.

So far, the smoke and lava have already affected four major highways.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday that he was postponing his upcoming trip to New York, where he was set to attend the UN General Assembly, and would instead travel to La Palma.



The eruption was predicted by Spanish scientists who began to note elevated seismic activity in the area. Over the past eight days, around 25,000 small earthquakes were detected.

Several Spanish scientists have told local media that the eruption could last weeks, with the lava eventually flowing into the ocean.

Official magma fissure has opened on the La Palma island after a moderate M4.0 Earthquake struck the slope North West of the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which is now in eruption after 50 years. The eruption is currently VEI2.

Although rare, it appears to be a normal eruption and has not impacted the small island’s airport.

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said on Sunday that no deaths or injuries have been reported.

