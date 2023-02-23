Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv

ALBAWABA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, on a visit during which he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sanchez's visit comes on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2023. He is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss latest developments.

Bucha e Irpín muestran las heridas y cicatrices de la barbarie de Putin.



Rusia no va a ganar esta guerra.



Toda España está con Ucrania. pic.twitter.com/U4JonSGkF4 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 23, 2023

Spanish prime minister announced his arrival to the Ukrainian capital via a post on his Twitter account, which was written in Spanish and Ukrainian languages, and translated by ALBAWABA.

He said that he returned to Kyiv a year after the start of the war, "we will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe".

Vuelvo a Kyiv un año después del inicio de la guerra.



Estaremos al lado de Ucrania y de su gente hasta que la paz regrese a Europa.



Сьогодні повертаюся до Києва.



Ми будемо з Україною та її народом, поки до Європи не повернеться мир. pic.twitter.com/9ekUL9Lmfl — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 23, 2023

Upon his arrival, Sanchez was greeted by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Madrid, and Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine.

España es un país solidario, de ayuda y acogida.



El pueblo ucraniano siempre podrá contar con nosotros. pic.twitter.com/HhpO8BRBUs — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 22, 2023

In the context of Spanish support for Ukraine, Madrid announced recently that it will provide six "Leopard-2E4" tanks to Kyiv.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday that her country could even send more tanks "if necessary".