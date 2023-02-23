Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv

  1. Home
Published February 23rd, 2023 - 09:44 GMT
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
ALBAWABA - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, on a visit during which he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sanchez's visit comes on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2023. He is scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy to discuss latest developments.

Spanish prime minister announced his arrival to the Ukrainian capital via a post on his Twitter account, which was written in Spanish and Ukrainian languages, and translated by ALBAWABA.

He said that he returned to Kyiv a year after the start of the war, "we will stand by Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe".

Upon his arrival, Sanchez was greeted by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Madrid, and Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine.

In the context of Spanish support for Ukraine, Madrid announced recently that it will provide six "Leopard-2E4" tanks to Kyiv.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday that her country could even send more tanks "if necessary".

