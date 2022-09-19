Spat! Chile's President Boric Rejects Credentials of Israel's Ambassador

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published September 19th, 2022 - 08:16 GMT
Gabriel Boric (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Chilean and Israeli officials are today trying to repair their relations that were upset by a "diplomatic incident" brought on by the new president in Santiago Mr Gabriel Boric. 

Unexpected and greatly embarrassing was the fact that as soon as the new Israeli Ambassador, Gil Artzyeli, turned up at the doorsteps of the residence of the Chilean President for his credentials ceremony, he was swiftly turned away. 

No can do came the reply, the president wouldn't receive him today. This was highly embarrassing and unusual situation for the head of one country to turn away a new ambassador and means there is a strain in the relationship.  Boric is an openly sharp critic of Israel whose views are well-known.

On the day he was to be received by President Boric the Israeli army had just shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian by the name of Uday Salah the previous night. Boric is known for his pro-Palestinian views and is on record for rejecting products made in Israeli settlements, decided to postpone the ceremony till a later date with the incoming ambassador at the last minute.  

But there was increasing media talk, including Israeli, of whether such credentials would be accepted again if presented. 

The incident happened last Thursday but continues to reverberate on the social media because it created such a flux in relations between the two countries. It meant that the Israeli ambassador has to represent his credentials again to the Chilean president and that's why many on social are still talking about the incident. 

Chile has one of the largest populations of Palestinian descent in South America slated at between 300,000 - 500,000 people. They in turn are all supportive of president Boric, who was elected last year, and thanked him for his last move. But those who support Israel are also dismayed.

After the Chile-Israel spat, their respective foreign ministries increased communications and now say the acceptance of the credentials meeting will be postponed till 30 September, at least according to the Times of Israel. However, other sources in Chile point out it will have to wait till the first or even second week of October. 

