Spat! Chile's President Boric Rejects Credentials of Israel's Ambassador

ALBAWABA - Chilean and Israeli officials are today trying to repair their relations that were upset by a "diplomatic incident" brought on by the new president in Santiago Mr Gabriel Boric.

Media coverage | Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, a known supporter of Palestine, has refused to accept the credentials of Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli in protest of the ongoing Israeli crimes in occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/HYXgGLUhTR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 17, 2022

Unexpected and greatly embarrassing was the fact that as soon as the new Israeli Ambassador, Gil Artzyeli, turned up at the doorsteps of the residence of the Chilean President for his credentials ceremony, he was swiftly turned away.

"The fact that Gabriel Boric's extremely normal and reasonable actions in response to Israeli violence against civilians is seen as 'unprecedented' reflects incredibly poorly on the rest of the international community."https://t.co/1AKmnkQdxG — Solidarity (@1WhiteRabbitt) September 16, 2022

No can do came the reply, the president wouldn't receive him today. This was highly embarrassing and unusual situation for the head of one country to turn away a new ambassador and means there is a strain in the relationship. Boric is an openly sharp critic of Israel whose views are well-known.

Chile’s president Gabriel Boric refused on Thursday to accept the credentials of incoming Israeli ambassador Gil Artzyeli over Israeli occupation’s crimes against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/6F0DCgcZAj — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) September 16, 2022

On the day he was to be received by President Boric the Israeli army had just shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian by the name of Uday Salah the previous night. Boric is known for his pro-Palestinian views and is on record for rejecting products made in Israeli settlements, decided to postpone the ceremony till a later date with the incoming ambassador at the last minute.

The Chilean Foreign Ministry, citing orders from the president, suspends the acceptance of the Israeli Ambassador's credentials to protest the death of a Palestinian teenager in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. https://t.co/OMURVYtTmu — Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) September 18, 2022

But there was increasing media talk, including Israeli, of whether such credentials would be accepted again if presented.

Grave incidente diplomático: Boric se rehúsa a última hora a recibir cartas credenciales del embajador de Israel ➟ https://t.co/9HuT9mB6bc pic.twitter.com/M3SHOQXA2c — Ex-Ante (@exantecl) September 15, 2022

The incident happened last Thursday but continues to reverberate on the social media because it created such a flux in relations between the two countries. It meant that the Israeli ambassador has to represent his credentials again to the Chilean president and that's why many on social are still talking about the incident.

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric refused on Thursday to accept the credentials of Gil Artzyeli, the new Israeli ambassador to the country, after being angered by the Israeli military's killing of a 17-year-old Palestinian overnight https://t.co/yhjCt7ybqc — Al-Shabaka الشبكة (@AlShabaka) September 17, 2022

Chile has one of the largest populations of Palestinian descent in South America slated at between 300,000 - 500,000 people. They in turn are all supportive of president Boric, who was elected last year, and thanked him for his last move. But those who support Israel are also dismayed.

It's always good to remember that the only football team representing Palestinians in the world is based in Chile 🇵🇸🇨🇱 https://t.co/Ts0wyNLuZw — Fran Fernández Arce (@dylanblue3) September 15, 2022

After the Chile-Israel spat, their respective foreign ministries increased communications and now say the acceptance of the credentials meeting will be postponed till 30 September, at least according to the Times of Israel. However, other sources in Chile point out it will have to wait till the first or even second week of October.