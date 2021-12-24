Special Pardon Given to South Korea's Ex-President Park

Park Geun-hye, the former convicted president currently serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, was included among beneficiaries of President Moon Jae-in's special amnesty for the new year, the government announced Friday.

Park Geun-hye: South Korea's ex-president granted government pardon https://t.co/UeZBDNpdOX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 24, 2021

Park has been serving a combined 22-year prison sentence since March 2017 after being impeached and removed from office over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal.



The amnesty of the 69-year-old former president was decided in consideration of her deteriorating health.

This year, Park was hospitalized three times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she received shoulder surgery.

🇰🇷 | URGENTE: Es probable que el presidente de Corea del Sur, Moon Jae-in, perdone al ex presidente de Corea del Sur, Park Geun-hye, quien actualmente cumple una pena de prisión de 22 años por corrupción, informa la Agencia de Noticias Yonhap. — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) December 23, 2021

Granting a pardon to Park is expected to have a significant impact on next March's presidential election, as Park has commanded the support of voters in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, a stronghold of the main opposition People Power Party.

This article has been adapted from its original source.