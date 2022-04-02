Sri Lanka Declares State of Emergency After Unrest

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency late Friday amid unrest, according to Asian News International (ANI), citing a Daily Mirror report.

It said the state of emergency was declared considering the current situation in the country and public safety, the protection of public order and maintenance of supplies and services necessary for the life of the community.

Police also instituted a curfew in the Western province.

It said the curfew will be in effect from midnight until 6 a.m. local time Saturday. Demonstrations were held near the presidential residence to protest Rajapaksa and his economic policies.

The government described the demonstrations as "terrorist acts" and blamed "extremists" for the unrest. During the demonstrations to demand the resignation of the president, 54 people were arrested.

In clashes that broke out between police and demonstrators, more than 10 people, including five policemen, were injured.

A curfew announced Thursday was lifted early Friday. Demonstrators started to gather near Rajapaksa's residence Thursday after a 13-hour power cut.

Police responded with tear gas against demonstrators, who chanted "Dictator Gota" and demanded Rajapaksa resign.

A curfew was declared in the national capital of Colombo after demonstrators attacked Rajapaksa's residence.