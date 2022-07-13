Sri Lankan Acting President Declares State of Emergency

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president, declared a state of emergency across the country following the crisis that hit Sri Lanka resulting in the fleeing of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the PM's office announced on Wednesday.

According to Sri Lanka's local media citing the PM's office, Wickremesinghe has announced a curfew in the Western Province and Emergency Law across the country amid continuous protests that forced the ex-president to escape to the Maldives.

BREAKING: Prime Minister @RW_UNP has ordered the imposing of a curfew in the Western Province today & Emergency Law islandwide. This comes after protesters demanding his resignation were tear gassed near his office this morning. #lka



Video credit: Roar Media/Akila Jayawardana pic.twitter.com/gNvGmh4Hqu — Roar LK (@Roarlk) July 13, 2022

Local officials revealed that Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took a military jet, along with his wife and a bodyguard, early Wednesday to escape angry demonstrators who stormed the presidential palace in Colombo on Saturday and also set fire to the prime minister’s home.

Moreover, the Prime Minister said that he will immediately resign once an all-party government is officially formed.