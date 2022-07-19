Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Steps Back From Presidential Candidacy

Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's main opposition leader, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy for the position of President, Tuesday in a post shared on his official Twitter account.

In the post, the Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya said: "For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. @sjbsrilanka and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making @DullasOfficial victorious."

Sri Lanka has been going through harsh times since the start of the latest protest and the demonstrators crashed into the Presidential Palace forcing the former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee to another country.