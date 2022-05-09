  1. Home
Sri Lanka's PM Resigns After One Killed Amid Mass Protests

Published May 9th, 2022 - 11:08 GMT
Sri Lanka
A policeman fires tear gas during a clash between government supporters and demonstrators outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his resignation, Monday, amid massive protests against the worst-ever economic crisis since the country's independence, the BBC reported.

Anti-government protests turned violent today as according to sources dozens were hospitalized and one was confirmed dead in central Sri Lanka amid clashes between government supporters and opponents.

At least 78 people were wounded in attacks by government supporters, according to Sri Lankan officials amid requests for a new curfew to stop the clashes, AFP reported.

The US ambassador to Sri Lanka slammed the violent protests saying: "We condemn the violence against peaceful protesters today". Julie Chung also called on the government to conduct a full investigation"

