Sri Lanka's PM Resigns After One Killed Amid Mass Protests

Sri Lanka's prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa announced his resignation, Monday, amid massive protests against the worst-ever economic crisis since the country's independence, the BBC reported.

Anti-government protests turned violent today as according to sources dozens were hospitalized and one was confirmed dead in central Sri Lanka amid clashes between government supporters and opponents.

#BREAKING The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned after weeks of major protests over an economic crisis that’s cut off basic services. His brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is refusing to stand down despite calls from demonstrators. — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) May 9, 2022

At least 78 people were wounded in attacks by government supporters, according to Sri Lankan officials amid requests for a new curfew to stop the clashes, AFP reported.

The US ambassador to Sri Lanka slammed the violent protests saying: "We condemn the violence against peaceful protesters today". Julie Chung also called on the government to conduct a full investigation"